Poland to introduce origin flag labelling for fresh produce

Poland will introduce new labelling requirements for fresh fruit and vegetables sold at the retail level, according to the country's agriculture ministry. Under the updated rules, loose fresh fruit and vegetables offered in stores will be required to display the flag of their country of origin from February 17, 2026.

The ministry said that products placed on the market before the new regulation comes into force may continue to be sold until existing stocks are exhausted. "The aim of the changes is greater transparency of information for consumers," the ministry said in a statement.

In addition to fresh fruit and vegetables, further labelling changes will apply to other food categories later in the year. New requirements for honey, juices, and jams are scheduled to take effect on June 14, 2026.

Under the revised rules, honey labels will be required to list all countries of origin in descending order, together with the percentage share of honey sourced from each country. At the same time, the obligation to indicate sugar content on labels for jams, jellies, and marmalades will be removed.

The updated regulations will also introduce a new category of fruit juices with reduced levels of naturally occurring sugars, according to the Polish state news agency PAP.

The ministry said the measures are intended to standardise labelling practices and provide clearer information at the point of sale, particularly for fresh produce, where origin information is often limited for loose products.

Source: Polskie Radio