Mexico deploys 720 troops to protect avocado production

Mexican Army and National Guard units have been deployed to protect avocado production in and around Uruapan, in the state of Michoacán, following heightened security concerns after the assassination of the city's mayor last month.

According to the newspaper Milenio, around 720 soldiers and National Guard members are operating in the area to prevent criminal interference in avocado orchards and packing facilities. The deployment focuses on maintaining continuity in harvesting, packing, and transport activities.

The avocado sector in Michoacán, Mexico's main producing and exporting region, has long been exposed to extortion and theft by organised crime groups. Milenio reported that constant surveillance by federal forces has improved working conditions across farms and packing plants in the municipality.

The operation is supported by 74 military vehicles, including bullet-resistant Ocelotl units manufactured by Streit Group and adapted locally to Mexican Army specifications. Federal forces are also supported by municipal and state police and agents from the federal Security Ministry.

The mission forms part of the Plan Michoacán for Peace and Justice, a federal programme valued at US$3.1 billion, introduced after the killing of Uruapan mayor Carlos Manzo on November 1 and in response to wider security challenges in the state.

Avocado producer Rosendo Díaz told Milenio that theft and highway robberies targeting avocado shipments have fallen sharply since the deployment began.

"Theft has declined a lot. I think 80% to 90%," Díaz said.

He added that additional checkpoints have reduced truck hijackings and improved safety for workers travelling to and from farms and packing plants.

Inside a packing facility, worker Jessica Sánchez said crime affecting the avocado industry had declined, noting that residents now feel safer than before. Milenio also reported a reduced risk of crime for employees leaving packing plants late at night.

An avocado cutter identified only as Julio said the current operation is the largest security effort he has witnessed in his 20 years working in orchards.

"Before, [criminals] stole [avocado] trucks a lot, but that has declined significantly due to the many checkpoints and patrols," he said.

"… It's more pleasant to work," Julio added.

Federal data cited by Milenio indicates that homicides in Michoacán fell during the first weeks of the plan's implementation in November. However, the state still ranked seventh among Mexico's 32 federal entities for homicides in the first 11 months of the year, with 1,191 cases recorded.

