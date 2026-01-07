Australia reviews export cost recovery changes for agriculture

The National Farmers' Federation has raised concerns about proposed changes to the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry's export cost recovery arrangements outlined in the latest mid-year economic forecast. According to the organisation, the changes could affect the competitiveness of Australian agricultural exports and place additional pressure on producers.

Australian agriculture exports around 80% of the food and fibre it produces. As a result, any increase in costs along export value chains has a direct effect on international competitiveness and sector productivity, with implications extending beyond regional communities to the broader economy.

The Federation has stated that principles of equity and fairness should underpin export cost recovery frameworks, both across the agricultural sector as a whole and between individual industries. It notes that the proposed changes, which are expected to be phased in over the next three years, are likely to result in higher costs being passed on to producers.

While export regulatory services are necessary to facilitate trade, supply chain participants have reported that export service processes are often inefficient, complex, and difficult to navigate. There are also concerns that these services have not sufficiently adopted modern regulatory technologies.

In addition, some industry members have questioned whether export cost recovery frameworks are being used to support wider departmental costs, rather than being limited to the direct provision of export services.

The Federation has called for improvements in the efficiency and effectiveness of export services before full cost recovery is implemented, arguing that services charged to industry should be fit for purpose. It has also stressed the importance of meaningful and responsive consultation with industry as the proposed changes are developed and rolled out.

