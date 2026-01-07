European and Brazilian ports sign green corridor agreement

North Sea Port and the Port of Santos in Brazil have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to formalise cooperation aimed at developing a green corridor between Europe and South America. The agreement was signed on Wednesday, 17 December 2025, and is valid for a period of five years.

The two ports already have long-standing trade links, particularly linked to the import of orange juice and cellulose used in paper, cardboard, and tissue production. Brazil is currently the fifth-largest trading partner of North Sea Port. The new agreement seeks to build on these existing flows while addressing environmental and operational challenges in maritime logistics.

© North Sea Port

A central element of the cooperation is the development of a green corridor between the ports, focusing on reducing emissions in maritime transport. The initiative involves collaboration with governments, companies, and supply chain partners to support cleaner logistics flows and the decarbonisation of shipping, in line with the Clydebank Declaration. One practical example referenced in the agreement is the development of shore power infrastructure for seagoing vessels at terminals in the Belgian part of North Sea Port, allowing ships to switch off engines while berthed.

The Memorandum of Understanding also provides a framework for knowledge exchange in several technical areas. These include energy efficiency, renewable energy such as solar, wind, and hydrogen, circular and bio-based economic models, and carbon capture, storage, and utilisation. In addition, the cooperation covers the use of digital tools such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, 5G, and data systems to improve environmental monitoring and operational efficiency in port activities.

Beyond environmental measures, the agreement addresses innovation, digitisation, and resilience. The two ports intend to share experience on digital processes, environmental monitoring systems, and adaptation strategies to deal with extreme weather conditions, with the aim of improving the long-term reliability of port infrastructure.

© North Sea Port

The partnership is framed within the context of the United Nations Sustainable Blue Economy Initiative, which seeks to combine economic activity with the protection of marine ecosystems and benefits for local communities. According to the parties involved, the agreement is intended to support both existing and future trade flows while addressing environmental performance in maritime transport.

The five-year agreement is positioned as a basis for continued cooperation, with the possibility of expanding joint initiatives as projects under the framework develop.

For more information:

North Sea Port

Tel: +32 9 251 05 50

www.northseaport.com