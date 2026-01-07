Tesco Northern Ireland has increased the availability of vegetables ahead of Christmas

Ahold Delhaize merges Romanian supermarket chains Mega Image and Profi

The Romanian supermarket chains Mega Image and Profi, both owned by Ahold Delhaize since this year, are merging into a single legal entity. Both formulas will continue to operate under their own brand names, but the organizational structure will be integrated.

New Zealand: Fresh summer produce delivers value for Christmas

Foodstuffs North Island reported: "The Foodstuffs grocery co-ops say summer produce is delivering real value at the checkout as New Zealanders plan for Christmas, with strong seasonal availability and sharp prices across many fresh fruit and vegetables. Fruit and vegetables continued to deliver value in November, with several popular summer staples falling sharply. Among the biggest year-on-year price drops were cucumbers (down 24.1%), lettuce (-20.5%), capsicums (-17.1%), avocados (-15.4%), kumara (-13.8%), courgettes (-13.8%) and apples (-12.6%)".

Belgium: Promotional pressure and Sunday openings weigh on Colruyt Group's figures

Despite an increase in turnover in the first half of the financial year, Colruyt Group's profits are under pressure. Market share is also falling again as a result of fierce competition on the Belgian market. Colruyt Group reported a 4.5% increase in turnover to 5.3bln euros in the first half of the 2025/26 financial year, but the gross profit margin fell from 30.3% to 30.1%. Operating profit (EBIT) fell by 16% to 213mln euros or 4% of turnover, and net profit fell by 23% to 150mln euros.

Tesco Northern Ireland boosts vegetable supplies ahead of Christmas

Tesco Northern Ireland has increased the availability of vegetables as it expects shoppers to snap up more than 10mln portions of local produce ahead of Christmas. Around 2.5mln potatoes, 6mln sprouts, 1.5mln carrots, 0.5mln parsnips, 60,000 leeks, 0.5mln onions, 20,000 swedes, and 10,000 red cabbages are expected to be sold in this period, according to estimates by the retailer. The vegetables are sourced from local suppliers, such as potatoes from Wilson's Country, in Armagh, leeks from Roy Little in Strangford, carrots, parsnips, swedes and red cabbages from Gilfresh Produce in Loughgall, among others.

UK: Waitrose and Daily Dose partner to launch limited-edition Leckford Estate Apple Juice

Waitrose reported: "British cold-pressed juice company Daily Dose is proud to announce the launch of a limited-edition Apple Juice made using surplus fruit from the Waitrose Farm, the Leckford Estate in Hampshire. The special edition 900ml bottle will be available in Waitrose stores across the UK from 17th December, priced at £3.50 RRP, and will be on shelves for a limited period of time".

Brits admit over-buying Christmas food 'just in case' - but 1 item ends up binned

Over 50mln individual Brussels sprouts are predicted to be binned this Christmas, according to a recent study. A poll of 2,000 adults revealed that 15% anticipate binning the often-unpopular vegetable, with each person typically disposing of seven sprouts after their Christmas Day feast. A quarter blame their dislike of sprouts on childhood tastes they just can't shake off, while 16% just don't like how they look. A spokesperson for Too Good To Go, which commissioned the research, said: "Every Christmas we see people buying far more food than they actually need, often because no one wants to be caught short over the holidays. But overbuying is one of the biggest drivers of household food waste".

UK: The Wholesale Group attracts new member

The Wholesale Group, the enlarged buying group formed at the start of the year by combining Confex and Fairway Foodservice, has unveiled its latest member, Stoke-based AMS WHOLESALE (AMS). With a turnover of over £20mln, AMS services the QSR sector nationally with fresh, chilled and frozen foods, along with soft drinks and confectionery. The business also has a supermarket business with a range of retail lines.

Tesco and Mistral AI sign new generative AI agreement

Tesco reported: "Tesco has signed a three-year agreement with French start-up Mistral AI, as part of a broader strategy to bolster the use of artificial intelligence in the retailer's operations".

Aussie supermarket with the best lettuce has been named

Consumer group Choice decided to compare the freshness of mixed lettuce purchases across four supermarkets: Coles, Woolworths, Aldi and IGA. Choice found Coles to have the freshest bagged lettuce out of all the major supermarkets, receiving the highest score with 77% of shoppers noting all the leaves were still fresh after two days.

Costco shows interest in sourcing fruits and processed foods from Uzbekistan

The American hypermarket chain Costco Wholesale has expressed interest in sourcing fruits, vegetables, and value-added processed products from Uzbekistan. Costco Wholesale has confirmed its readiness to cooperate with Uzbek exporters. The announcement was made during a visit to the United States by a delegation led by Bekhzod Mamatkulov, board chairman of the Uzbek diversified holding company BMB HOLDING.

US: Whole Foods will use in-store food waste recycling

Amazon and Mill Industries Inc. announced plans to deploy an in-store food waste recycling system at Whole Foods Market locations, a move aimed at reducing produce waste generated in grocery operations. Beginning in 2027, Whole Foods stores will use Mill Commercial, an automated system designed to process fruit and vegetable scraps from back-of-house operations.

US: A cool approach for longer produce life

The prospect of waste remains a perpetual dark cloud hanging over the transport of fruits and vegetables. "Fresh fruits and vegetables do not just move through the supply chain, they degrade through it", said Peter Bolstorff, founder and chief executive officer of InspireSCE.ai, a Stillwater, Minnesota-based supply chain advisory firm. "Every minute and degree of temperature variability reduces usable shelf life. The systems that win are engineered to protect time, temperature and touchpoints from field to shelf".

