Australian flat peach season gets underway

The Donut™ Peach season has begun at Montague Farms, marking the return of the flat peach variety to the Australian summer fruit market. Donut Peaches are naturally flat peaches characterised by their low acidity and sweet flavour profile.

The Donut Peach originates from a naturally occurring genetic variation and is recognised for its flatter shape and softer eating qualities compared with traditional round peaches. According to Montague Farms, the variety's sweetness is linked to its lower acidity levels.

As flat peaches continue to grow in popularity, similar varieties are appearing in the market. Montague Farms notes that its Donut Peaches are identified by specific branding and labelling associated with the Donut Peach name.

Montague Farms grows Donut Peaches across orchards in Griffith, New South Wales, and Shepparton, Victoria, with more than 50,000 trees planted across these regions. For the 2025 season, the program is forecast to produce approximately 3,154 bins, equivalent to more than 600,000 kilograms of fruit. The expected volumes are intended to meet continued consumer demand during the summer period.

The Donut Peach season runs from early December through to late February, aligning with peak summer consumption. The fruit is positioned primarily as a fresh snack but is also used in a range of sweet and savoury applications. In home kitchens, Donut Peaches are commonly eaten fresh, grilled, paired with desserts, or incorporated into drinks and salads.

In retail, Donut Peaches are available through Costco and selected independent grocers. The variety has gained attention in recent seasons as part of a broader trend toward differentiated stone fruit varieties offering distinct eating experiences.

Australian stone fruit growers continue to focus on varietal development and targeted planting programs to respond to changing consumer preferences. Flat peaches such as the Donut Peach form part of this strategy, offering an alternative to conventional peach varieties during the summer months.

The 2025 season reflects stable production conditions across Montague Farms' growing regions, supporting a consistent supply through the main marketing window.

