Brandenburg's apple yields quadrupled compared to last year

The final estimate of apple yields in Brandenburg, Germany, was significantly better than the cautious forecast made in the summer. According to the Berlin-Brandenburg Statistics Office, a yield of around 220 decitonnes per hectare is now expected for 2025.

In 2025, around 16,600 tons of apples were harvested. This means that the result was four times higher than in 2024. A year ago, only a good 4,200 tons of apples were harvested. This yield is thus in line with the six-year average (2019–2024) of 219 decitonnes per hectare.

Strong regional differences

A brief frost period in early May initially led to a cautious forecast. However, yields varied greatly, ranging from 30 to 480 decitonnes per hectare. The harvest was very good in the apple-growing regions of Frankfurt (Oder) and Märkisch-Oderland. In Potsdam-Mittelmarkt, it was below average.

More fruit for processing

Around 28% of the apple harvest in 2025 was marketed as 'fruit for processing', for example, for juice or applesauce. In previous years, this share was 20%. This means that more fruit did not meet the quality standards for table apples.

Source: Berlin-Brandenburg Statistics Office