Shanghai braces for 250,000 tons of Chilean cherries

Shanghai, China's busiest port, is preparing for a high volume of Chilean cherry arrivals during the 2025-2026 season, with municipal customs authorities expecting more than 250,000 tons to enter the city before the Lunar New Year in February.

The Chilean cherry harvest season has already begun, and so-called Cherry Express vessels have started operations. According to Shanghai Customs, two Cherry Express shipments have arrived so far this month, carrying a combined volume of 216.9 tons.

Demand is expected to increase as China enters its peak consumption period, leading up to the New Year and the Lunar New Year holiday. Shanghai Customs estimates that around 31 dedicated Cherry Express vessels will arrive at Yangshan Port before the holiday period. These shipments are expected to deliver approximately 250,000 tons of cherries, which will then be distributed to wholesale markets and retail channels across China.

Customs authorities said Chilean cherry imports this season are forecast to be two to three times higher than last year, reflecting continued growth in China's role as a destination market for Chilean cherries.

To manage the seasonal increase in perishable imports, Shanghai Customs has expanded the use of digital supervision systems. One of the tools deployed this season is an intelligent evaluation system designed to assess cold treatment performance for imported fresh fruit. The system supports inspection processes during clearance and helps monitor temperature compliance.

In addition, Shanghai Customs has established a data-sharing mechanism with its Chilean counterpart. This arrangement allows Chinese authorities to access and verify treatment and shipment data online, with the aim of improving clearance efficiency during the peak import window.

The combination of dedicated shipping services, high expected volumes, and digital inspection systems is intended to support the flow of cherries into China during the main seasonal sales period.

Source: Xinhuanet