Russia becomes top destination for Ecuadorian bananas

Russia significantly increased its imports of bananas from Ecuador over the first ten months of 2025, becoming the largest buyer, according to Richard Salazar, head of the Ecuadorian Banana Trade and Export Association (Acorbanec).

Exports to Russia rose by 11.3% compared with the same period last year. Russia accounted for 20.01% of Ecuador's banana exports during this time, followed by the United States (11.99%), the Netherlands (7.32%), Turkey (5.41%), and Germany (4.84%).

Salazar noted that global banana supply has declined, particularly in East Asia and parts of Latin America, due to climatic factors, while demand has remained stable. This imbalance contributed to a rise in spot prices, with the average price increasing by USD 10.30 between early January and the previous week, prompting markets, including Russia, to increase purchases.

He added that Russia buys about 30% of bananas at spot prices, with the remaining 70% supplied under contracts, and expects current price levels to remain stable in the near term.

