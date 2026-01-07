Lotte Mart: "Special Imported Fruit Discount Event"

SPAR China partner modernises store portfolio

In the north of the country, SPAR China partner SPAR Shandong continues to open modernised and refurbished SPAR supermarkets across the region. The refurbished SPAR Shandong Supermarket Shouguang Wanda Plaza reopened its doors to customers. The supermarket offers an extensive range of fresh produce, including fruit and vegetables, butchery, fishmonger, and bakery departments. SPAR Shandong opened four new supermarkets across the Shandong Province: SPAR Shandong Supermarket Ou Le Fang Commercial Plaza, SPAR Shandong Supermarket Jinan Huashan Xia Huaju, SPAR Shandong Supermarket Sunshine Shuncheng, and SPAR Shandong Supermarket Shunyi Continental Plaza. Fresh departments stand-out instore, with seafood, meat, fruit and vegetables, and the food-to-go delicatessen prominent in each supermarket.

UK: Morrisons sets ambitious net-zero targets

Morrisons has strengthened its climate strategy with a renewed commitment to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its entire value chain by 2050, setting out one of the most comprehensive science-based pathways currently in the UK grocery sector, it says.

Lidl eyes hundreds more UK stores after 1,000-store milestone

Lidl is gearing up for a fresh chapter of expansion after celebrating the opening of its 1,000th store in Britain, with chief executive Ryan McDonnell signalling there's plenty more growth in the pipeline. McDonnell says Lidl sees an opportunity to roll out "hundreds more stores" across the UK. Plans already outline opening around 40 new outlets through the 2025/26 financial year, with a further 13 due before Christmas, as the discounter accelerates its footprint. The milestone 1,000th store, opened recently in East Grinstead, arrives alongside Lidl GB's first socioeconomic impact report, which shows the business contributed an estimated £14.5bn in gross value added to the British economy in 2024 and supported nearly 282,000 jobs directly and indirectly across its supply chain.

Australia: Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff underpayments

Grocery giant Woolworths said that class action proceedings had been filed against it in Federal Court, alleging potential underpayments to team members in South Australia. The company said that the allegations brought by law firm Shine Lawyers, involving a Woolworths subsidiary, were based on a South Australian state law that was repealed some time ago, which deemed Sundays public holidays.

EG On The Move adds two more Co-op franchise stores

Forecourt operator EG On The Move has opened two roadside service stations under its franchise deal with the Co-op. The new stores are in Moston, Chester, and Buchandyke, East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire. The Co-op stores feature self-service Costa coffee (Moston) or Lavazza coffee (Buchandyke), as well as bakery products, hot food, fresh and chilled produce, freshly prepared sandwiches, pizzas and flowers.

South Korea: "Cherries and bananas at lower prices"... Lotte Mart launches "Special Imported Fruit Discount Event"

Lotte Mart announced that it will launch a "Special Imported Fruit Discount Event" starting on the 18th to help stabilize the prices of imported fruits. The discounted items will include cherries, blueberries, bananas, and pineapples, which are among the top-selling imported fruit categories.

Spain: Eroski reports strong growth in sales and profits

Spanish food retailer Eroski saw a sharp rise in turnover and profits during the first nine months of its financial year. The strong results are due to price control, promotional efforts, and efficiency improvements. In the period from February 1 to October 31, Eroski's gross food sales rose by 2.9% to 4.270bln euros. Net profit was up by as much as 36% to 90.3mln euros, while EBITDA came in at 251mln, an increase of 1.8%. According to the group, the growth was in line with expectations for the third quarter.

UK: Nisa retailer planning four-fold expansion of c-store estate

Independent retailer Harsh Amipara is planning to quadruple the number of stores he runs in East London and Essex over the next five years after signing a new supply deal with Co-op Wholesale (formerly Nisa). The Amipara family's five stores include a 1,400sq ft Nisa Local in Stanford-le-Hope, Essex, which opened in June 2025. Further stores are located in: East London (two); Chigwell, north-east London, and Southminster, Essex.

UK: Brakes launches second round of 'Get Set Supply!' to support smaller suppliers

Brakes has announced the launch of the second round of its innovative 'Get Set Supply!' programme, designed to help small businesses break into the wholesale market.

Belgium: Lidl opens in Libramont after complete reconstruction

Lidl is reopening its completely rebuilt supermarket in Libramont on Wednesday. The store is designed to significantly improve the customer experience, with an emphasis on sustainability, comfort, and quality.

Ahold Delhaize highlights new W23 Global investments in product development and retail media

Ahold Delhaize reported: "Ahold Delhaize is pleased to share new updates from W23 Global, the venture capital fund backed by five major grocery retailers - Ahold Delhaize, Tesco, Woolworths Group, Empire Company Limited, and Shoprite Group. The fund just made two new investments in start-up companies Keychain and Topsort. These investments support technologies designed to strengthen product development and retail media, reinforcing ongoing efforts to help retailers operate more effectively and deliver better experiences for customers".

Giant Food and The GIANT Company to close centralized fulfillment centers in Pennsylvania and Virginia as part of omnichannel grocery delivery strategy shift to expand product offerings and speed of delivery

Ahold Delhaize USA reported: "As Ahold Delhaize USA companies continue to advance the Growing Together strategy and provide the service omnichannel customers expect, Giant Food and The GIANT Company have decided to close their centralized fulfillment locations. This includes: Giant Food will close its centralized e-commerce fulfillment operations at its Manasses, Virginia, facility. The GIANT Company will close its five fulfillment facilities in Pennsylvania: the Island Avenue facility in Philadelphia, along with facilities in Willow Grove, Coopersburg, North Coventry and Lancaster".

US: The Fresh Market adds stores in Illinois and Kentucky

The Fresh Market opened two stores as the specialty grocery chain continues a growth spurt that has seen it debut seven locations in 2025. The new stores include a location in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood as well as one in Lexington, Kentucky. Both offer a selection of meats, seafood, fresh produce, local products and goods from outside the U.S., The Fresh Market said in a press release.

US: Kroger to build a DC in Kentucky while it closes three others

Kroger will build a new distribution center in Simpson County, Kentucky. The $391mln facility is expected to create 430 full-time jobs. The move comes as Kroger plans to close automated fulfillment facilities in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin; Frederick, Maryland; and Groveland, Florida, in January as part of its revamped ecommerce strategy.

