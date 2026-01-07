Gruppo VéGé targets 65 new-store openings in 2026

UK: Leadership roles announced for new society formed by Midcounties and Central Co-op

The leadership team for the new society being created by Central Co-op and Midcounties Cooperative has been confirmed, marking a significant milestone in forming what will become the UK's largest independent co-operative. Debbie Robinson will be chief executive of the new society, leading its creation and ensuring it delivers the outcomes and opportunities that members have supported. Robinson was appointed by a transitional board composed of directors from both societies. The transitional board is led by Elaine Dean, current president of Central Co-op, supported by two vice presidents: Irene Kirkman, currently president of Midcounties, and Richard Bickle, currently vice president of Central Co-op.

Source: talkingretail.com

Lidl to create 100 new jobs in £31mln investment in north west

Supermarket chain Lidl has announced a £31mln investment in the north west over the next five years, including plans for three new stores and more than 100 retail jobs. Lidl, which currently operates 44 stores across Northern Ireland, said two of the planned outlets would be in the Waterside and Creggan areas of Londonderry, with a third proposed for Castlederg in County Tyrone. Regional managing director Gordon Cruikshanks said it reaffirmed the company's long-term commitment to the Derry City and Strabane district.

Source: bbc.com

Poland: Eurocash to cut 3,000 jobs, close stores as part of transformation plan

Poland's Eurocash has approved the implementation of its transformation plan, which will put approximately 3,000 jobs at risk, including 1,000 administrative and office roles. The transformation plan will be implemented during 2026 and 2027.

Source: esmmagazine.com

UK: £20bln set to be spent on Christmas groceries yet consumers prioritise affordability

Total Till sales at UK supermarkets grew (+3.3%) in the last four weeks ending 29 November 2025, according to new data by NielsenIQ (NIQ). In terms of category performance the fastest growing super category was fresh foods (+5.3%) with ambient foods growing (+2.6%) with an increase in sales of seasonal favourites in chestnuts (+28%), almonds (+11%) and sundried tomatoes (+19%), as shoppers opted for premium ingredients to elevate ordinary festive meals.

Source: talkingretail.com

Italy: Gruppo VéGé targets 65 store openings in 2026

Italian retail consortium Gruppo VéGé has projected a turnover of €16.2bln in its 2025 financial year, a 5.8% jump compared to the €15.3bln achieved in 2024. Looking ahead to 2026, the group plans investments ranging between €250mln and €300mln, targeting 65 new-store openings and the creation of approximately 3,000 jobs.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Australia: Woolworths and DoorDash partners to doubles down on ultra convenient grocery delivery services

Woolworths Group reported: "Woolworths has reinforced its commitment to providing customers with Australia's market leading ultra convenient grocery delivery options with a new partnership with DoorDash".

Source: woolworthsgroup.com.au

Paulo Mendes to lead Grupo Mosqueteiros in Portugal

The Portuguese unit of French retail group Les Mousquetaires has appointed Paulo Mendes as the new chair of its board of directors. Mendes brings over two decades of dedicated service and experience within Grupo Mosqueteiros to his new national leadership role.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Tesco Ireland opens new Dunshaughlin store

Tesco Ireland has opened a new store in Dunshaughlin, Co Meath, creating 13 new jobs. The Express store in the Willows development will offer customers a modern retail experience and a wide selection of quality fresh local and Irish produce.

Source: tescoireland.ie

UK: Uber Eats and Starship Technologies team up to bring robot deliveries to people of Leeds

Uber Eats and Starship Technologies are launching autonomous robot deliveries in Leeds. A fleet of green robots will help to deliver winter warmer meals and festive essentials for locals in the Headingley, Burley and Hyde Park areas of the city in December and beyond.

Source: retailtechinnovationhub.com

Montenegro: EBRD backs Voli Trade's expansion with €25mln investment

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has announced an equity investment of up to €25mln in Montenegrin food retailer Voli Trade. Voli Trade operates 76 multi-format stores across Montenegro, making it one of the leading players in the country's food retail market.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Poland: Biedronka faces fine following UOKiK investigation into promotions

Jerónimo Martins Polska, the operator of the Biedronka supermarket chain, has been hit with a fine of nearly PLN 105mln (€24mln) by Poland's Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK).

Source: esmmagazine.com

Amazon's Same-Day perishable grocery delivery expands to 2,300+ cities and towns as fresh foods become bestsellers

Amazon reported: "Bananas, avocados, and blueberries become customers' top picks for both quality and everyday low prices. Over 2,300 cities and towns can now get fresh groceries at consistently low prices through Same-Day Delivery, with continued expansion to even more areas coming in 2026. In areas where perishable groceries are available for Same-Day Delivery, nine of the top ten bestselling items are now perishables".

Source: aboutamazon.com

US: Winn-Dixie begins next chapter with Florida store opening

As it prepares to become part of The Winn-Dixie Company, the 100-year-old Winn-Dixie grocery chain is marking a new era of growth in its home state of Florida. The company cut the ribbon on a new location at 434 E. Noble Avenue in Williston, the first of three Hitchcock's Markets locations slated to be rebannered as Winn Dixie stores.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

US: Shipt partners with the City of Birmingham to distribute holiday groceries to 1,000 families across Birmingham

Shipt reported: "Shipt and the City of Birmingham will be distributing free groceries to 1,000 families on Saturday, December 13, 2025. With the holidays upon us, Shipt aims to make life a little bit easier for the families of Birmingham by giving them the gift of a full table. Each household that participates will receive a selection of grocery items to stock their fridge, including one turkey or ham, fresh produce such as sweet potatoes, greens, or onions, and shelf-stable favorites like cornbread mix, cranberry sauce, and macaroni noodles".

Source: prnewswire.com

Coca-Cola taps COO Henrique Braun to replace James Quincey as CEO in 2026

Coca-Cola said COO Henrique Braun will succeed James Quincey as CEO next year. The change will take effect on March 31. Quincey has led Coca-Cola since 2017.

Source: cnbc.com