Brazil lifts banana exports by 63% in 2025

Brazilian banana exports increased in 2025 compared with the previous year, driven by higher domestic production of nanica bananas in the South and Southeast regions and stronger foreign demand in the first half of the year. Production constraints in competing origins, including Paraguay, Bolivia, Colombia, and Peru, also contributed to the shift in trade flows.

Comex Stat data show that shipments from January to November 2025 reached 75,000 tons, up 63 per cent from 2024. Export revenue totaled US$30 million (FOB), an increase of 45 per cent over the same period. Exports were more concentrated between April and July, a period when nanica supply typically peaks. During those four months, volumes reached 28,000 tons, equal to 37 per cent of annual shipments and 88 per cent higher than the 15,000 tons exported in the same period of 2024.

From August onward, export volumes declined. This follows the usual pattern for the nanica off-season, when lower fruit quality associated with chilling injury is more common due to mild temperatures between July and September. Domestic price conditions during this period also made the local market more attractive. Bolivia resumed production in the second half of the year with improved fruit quality, while Paraguay continued to experience production challenges.

Between January and November 2025, the primary destinations for Brazilian bananas were Uruguay at 45 per cent, Argentina at 41 per cent, the Netherlands at 5 per cent, and Spain at 4 per cent.

With quality expected to improve from December onward as rainfall returns, Brazilian banana exports may increase again in early 2026, supported by projected fruit availability.

