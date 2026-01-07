Caxias plum growers report 12,000-ton outlook after hail

Plum production in Caxias do Sul, Brazil, is forecast to exceed 12,000 tons despite localised losses from November hailstorms. According to Emater and the municipal Secretariat of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply, about 30 hectares were affected, equal to 4.27% of the municipality's 701 hectares under plum cultivation. Estimated financial losses total R$2.1 million (about US$372,000). Emater's municipal office notes that the damage hit individual growers but is not expected to alter the broader production outlook.

Caxias do Sul has 326 plum producers, including growers in Ana Rech, where current harvest work focuses on the Fortune variety, also known locally as Italianinha. The fruit is entering its final ripening stage and is expected to be ready for harvest within 20 days. Producers also manage later varieties such as Letícia. Local growers report concerns linked to recent dry conditions and earlier flowering-stage disruptions caused by rain and wind. One producer stated, "During the flowering season, there was a lot of rain and wind. Because of that, the bees don't work, they don't produce, they don't pollinate. And now it's very dry. Is there a harvest? Yes, but not enough," adding that fruit is marketed mainly to southern states and Mato Grosso.

Across the wider Serra region, Emater Regional reports 1,800 hectares of plum cultivation distributed across about 850 properties. Production is concentrated in municipalities such as Antônio Prado, Campestre da Serra, Farroupilha, and Ipê. Fortune and Letícia remain the leading planted varieties in both early and later harvest windows.

Harvesting begins in December and generally continues through January. Although hail and variable weather have influenced orchard performance, regional agencies expect normal seasonal progression across the main producing zones.

Source: gauchazh / Abrafrutas