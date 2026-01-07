India plans airport-linked packhouses for horticulture

Bihar, India, plans to construct packhouses near several emerging airports to strengthen outbound logistics for fruits, vegetables, and other horticultural crops. The state aims to link expanded air connectivity with improved pre-export handling capacity.

Packhouses are planned near new airport sites in Munger, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur, Saharsa, Birpur in Supaul district, and Valmikinagar in West Champaran. According to officials, the facilities will allow produce to be sorted, graded, processed, and packaged to international standards before dispatch through air cargo channels.

The initiative targets a long-standing gap in Bihar's supply chain. The state produces high annual volumes of vegetables and seasonal fruits, but growers often receive lower prices due to inadequate packaging and limited logistical support. Transport delays frequently lead to spoilage, creating barriers for accessing markets outside the state and abroad.

Agriculture department representatives state that positioning packhouses near airports will reduce turnaround time and enable faster access to distant markets. The state expects the added infrastructure to influence farm-gate returns by improving the movement of horticultural products into domestic and export channels.

With airport development progressing in multiple districts, authorities expect that the combination of air cargo capacity and upgraded post-harvest handling infrastructure will provide advantages for producers reliant on temperature-sensitive or time-sensitive crops. The state views the program as a step toward expanding opportunities for horticultural shipments across both domestic and international trade routes.

