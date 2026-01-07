"December is failing to attract stronger mango demand"

The mango market is currently showing a somewhat uncertain picture, according to Henk van der Meij of Hars & Hagebauer. "The scenario is certainly not unfavourable. Supplies from Brazil are slowly drying up, and Peru is entering the market very gradually, so there is hardly any overlap. Still, there are no shortages in the market, and prices are not great either."

© Hars & Hagebauer B.V.

"December is also not acting as a magnet for mango sales, and I would almost say, what product is?" continues Henk. "Whenever mangoes are not actively promoted in supermarkets, available volumes tend to be more than sufficient. This contrasts with periods when mangoes are on promotion at several retailers at the same time, when the volumes Europe is able to absorb seem almost unlimited."

"The fruit from Brazil is moderate in quality, so the market does need a new season. Peru appears to have a somewhat lower harvest, but how those volumes will turn out in practice always remains to be seen. In other words, never a dull moment in mangoes," the importer concludes.

For more information:

Henk van der Meij

Hars & Hagebauer

Selderijweg 90F

2988 DG Ridderkerk

Tel: +31 180 745100

[email protected]

www.harshagebauer.nl