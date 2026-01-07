China's JD.com beats quarterly revenue estimates, shares rise

China’s JD.com Inc (JD.O) beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly revenue on Friday, boosted by stronger sales in its core e-commerce business, sending its shares up nearly 7% before the bell. The company attributed the strong results to growth in lower-tier cities, a key area of expansion for China’s e-commerce giants as they tap out their existing base of users in China’s wealthier regions.

Source: https://www.reuters.com

Iceland announces plans to open new store in Scotland

Councillors will make a decision on the application next week. Iceland bosses have lodged a bid for a provisional premises licence with council chiefs to open a brand new store. The shop, which would be based at the old Aldi unit, will take the form of a Food Warehouse store – a sub brand of the frozen food retailer.

Source: https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk

Sainsbury’s newest Lincolnshire store will open December 5th

The supermarket giant took over the former Budgens site in Woodhall Spa earlier this year, announcing plans to bring the brand to the village. Locals have been using the area’s plethora of independent shops and local co-operative store to shop in recent months while work on the new look shop has taken place.

https://www.lincolnshirelive.co.uk

Supermarket Chains Leveraging Technology to Better Service Shoppers

Supermarket chains Ahold Delhaize and Kroger operate thousands of stores across the United States, but digital executives from these retail giants discussed the importance of leveraging data, predictive analytics and digital platforms to get very micro in their reach at the 2019 Path to Purchase Expo.

Source: https://csnews.com

Loblaws Testing In-Store Robotic Micro-Fulfillment

Loblaws, Canada’s largest grocery chain, announced this week that it was piloting Takeoff Technologies‘ robot-powered micro-fulfillment center in one of its stores. Supermarket News reports that the two companies have already started building out the center in Toronto and will fulfill orders for Lawlaws’ PC Express pickup service next year.

Source: https://thespoon.tech

Walmart‘s answer to Aldi and Amazon: ‘designer‘ cantaloupe

Offseason cantaloupes, Walmart executives say, "taste like a piece of wood." Which is why the retail giant set out to create a "designer" melon that tastes as sweet and flavorful in winter as it does in summer. The Sweet Spark, as it is called, has been in the works for two years and is up to 40% sweeter than the winter fare currently sold at Walmart.

https://valliantnews.com

Beyond self-checkouts: Carts & apps look to make grocery shopping hassle-free

Shoppers pushing one of 10 new smart carts at a Toronto Sobeys store can scan their items on the spot, track their total bill and accept payment, which means they can skip the cashier or self-checkout altogether. The artificial intelligence-equipped carts are the latest aspect in grocers' efforts to streamline the shopping experience as consumers became increasingly accustomed to convenience.

https://www.airdrietoday.com/