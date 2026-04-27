The organic green asparagus market enjoys a dynamic market

Sébastien Delpech grows strawberries, plums, table grapes, kiwis, and a wide range of vegetables, including green and white asparagus, exclusively organically in Sistels, near Agen. "We started harvesting green asparagus - which accounts for ¾ of our asparagus production - a good month ago, followed by white asparagus a little later." While the white asparagus harvest got off to a slightly late start, as with most crops in France, the green asparagus harvest started on time. Despite weather conditions marked by alternating temperatures that have occasionally slowed production, the season so far has offered "good quality and a fairly buoyant market."

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Organic green asparagus doing well

While the market was naturally buoyant in the run-up to Easter, the trend observed after the holiday confirms an interesting dynamic, particularly for green asparagus. "After Easter, there is a big shortage of green asparagus, which is well eaten in the region. Demand is there, but supply does not keep up," explains Sébastien Delpech. This contrasts sharply with the situation for white asparagus, which is more exposed to regional competition. "We are not far from the Landes, a major production area. This can clog up the market for white asparagus, even though the Landes region does not produce green asparagus. As a result, prices for green asparagus remain high, buoyed by an organic market that "seems to be picking up again."

Caution is the order of the day, despite positive signs

Despite this favorable context, Sébastien Delpech prefers to remain cautious in his outlook. "For the past 3 years, we have had complicated springs, with lots of water and falling yields. This year, we even reduced our acreage a little." Faced with strong demand, the idea of increasing volumes could be tempting, but the grower prefers a gradual approach. "We prefer to wait and see if the market settles into this positive dynamic rather than increase volumes as early as next year. It is better to remain cautious and move in gradually." The season should continue until the end of May, with encouraging prospects "if the good weather continues and production follows suit."

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Local diversification

Alongside production, the farm is pursuing its diversification strategy. "Two years ago, we opened a shop in Agen called L'Éclat des saisons," explains Sébastien Delpech. It is an outlet that sells both the farm's produce and other local products. "It is still too early to draw any conclusions, but for the moment we are satisfied with the past two years." Some of the volume is also marketed via specialist networks such as Biocoop or regional shippers.

For more information:

Sébastien Delpech

EARL Laguillone

[email protected]