Egypt exports 266,000 tons of food, led by citrus and potatoes

Egypt's food export sector recorded shipments of 266,000 tons over the past week, distributed across 192 countries, according to data from the National Food Safety Authority.

A total of 5,510 export consignments were handled during the period, covering 762 food products. These shipments were carried out by 1,515 companies, reflecting the range of the country's food manufacturing and agricultural supply base.

Gulf and regional markets remained key destinations, with Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, the Netherlands, and Jordan among the main importers of Egyptian food products.

Citrus accounted for 78,000 tons of exports out of a total of 100,000 tons of fruit shipments. Strawberries followed with around 16,000 tons.

In the vegetable category, potatoes led exports with approximately 36,000 tons out of a total 70,000 tons. The data indicates continued demand for Egyptian produce, while the country continues to import certain food commodities for domestic consumption.

Safaga Port handled the highest number of consignments, with 1,115 shipments. The Port of Alexandria and Damietta Port followed, reflecting the role of port infrastructure in export flows.

The figures indicate continued activity in Egypt's food export sector, supported by port operations and access to international markets.

Source: See