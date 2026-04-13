Moldova exports 55% of sour cherries as prices rise

In 2025, sour cherry exports in Moldova exceeded domestic consumption, supported by higher prices in both export and local markets. According to analysis by Veaceslav Ioniță, this resulted in improved returns for growers.

Production was affected by frost, with yields from home-grown orchards reaching the lowest level in five years. Larger producers reported output of 6,600 tons. Total production reached 8,700 tons, with 4,700 tons exported and 4,000 tons consumed domestically.

Export prices increased to an average of 29.65 lei (US$1.60) per kilogram, compared to 15.2 lei in 2024. Domestic prices averaged 9.86 lei (US$0.53) per kilogram, up from 1.95 lei the previous year. On the Polish market, producers received around US$2 per kilogram, compared to US$0.50 in 2021 and between US$0.80 and US$0.90 in 2022 to 2024.

"In 2025, the high export price also influenced our local market prices. We practically experienced a deficit of sour cherries locally, and our farmers compensated for a smaller harvest with very good prices," Ioniță said.

The share of exports increased compared to previous seasons, when around 75 per cent of production was directed to the domestic market. In 2025, exports accounted for 55 per cent of total production.

Farmers reported that frost mainly affected early-blooming varieties. Emil Rotaru, a grower in Cahul managing a 20-hectare orchard, reported a harvest of around 140 tons, lower than in 2021 to 2023.

He identified irrigation as a key constraint affecting quality and competitiveness. "Here in Cahul, we haven't had enough water to spray the orchard. There are still discussions about allowing us to irrigate from artesian wells, but no decision has been made yet. Because of this, we are unable to compete with other countries," he said.

The area under sour cherry cultivation increased, with large producers managing 4,800 hectares across 1,900 orchards, compared to 4,500 hectares and 1,800 orchards in 2024.

Source: Moldova1