Ukrainian and Moldovan apple prices face pressure at end of season

The marketing year 2025–26 on the apple market in Ukraine and Moldova may end under pressure, with prices for stored apples expected to decline in the second half of spring. Market operators in both countries point to a combination of economic, technological, and logistical factors.

Ukraine: Internal weaknesses, external pressure

"The apple coming out of refrigerators today shows low transportability and short shelf life," AgroTimes portal quotes Vladimir Gurdzhiya, head of USPA Fruit, as saying. According to him, part of the crop was harvested during prolonged rains, affecting storage performance and transportability. Apples from cold storage, including those kept under controlled atmosphere, are therefore not meeting quality expectations.

The domestic market is entering a critical phase. Imports from Poland have started, with Polish apples offered at competitive prices and comparable quality. Retail tender prices in Ukraine range between 26 and 36 hryvnias (US$0.65–0.90) per kilogram, reflecting uneven supply. Some producers are accelerating sales of remaining stocks, increasing pressure on prices. A downward correction remains possible if available volumes are not absorbed before the season ends.

Moldova: Weak exports, low domestic demand

In Moldova, the apple sector remains export-oriented. In March, exports were around 11,000 tons, almost half the level of the same month last year. Most shipments were directed to Russia, with more than 5,000 tons, and Romania, with more than 4,000 tons.

Market operators note that Moldova's apple sector remains dependent on the Russian market. Any disruption could leave additional volumes on the domestic market, increasing pressure on prices. "If on the Moldovan market remains a significant share of that apple, which was intended this spring for the Russian market, problems will arise not only for the holders of this product, but also for all operators of the fruit market of Moldova, – believes the head of the entrepreneurial cooperative Frech Time Vitalii Obrezanu. – Excessive volumes of goods at the end of the season will put significant pressure on prices".

The Romanian market is described as growing but limited in absorption capacity, with competition increasing, including from Polish apples. Additional imports may also appear in Moldova in the premium segment.

Exports to the Middle East are also expected to remain limited. According to Moldova Fruct, shipments declined by around 40 per cent in previous seasons, from more than 2,000 tons to just over 1,000 tons, and may decrease by a further 40 to 50 per cent this season.

Iurie Fale, executive director of Moldova Fruct, indicated that growers and traders may need to adjust sales strategies, focusing more on first-half sales rather than relying on late-season marketing.

Source: Logos Press