Fruit prices in Kosovo rise 13.1% year-on-year

The Kosovo Agency of Statistics has published the Harmonized Consumer Price Index for March 2026, showing an annual inflation rate of 6.7 per cent and a monthly increase of 1.5 per cent.

According to the data, the overall harmonized consumer price index increased by an average of 6.7 per cent in March 2026 compared to March 2025. This was driven by price increases in fruit and vegetables.

Fruits recorded a price increase of 13.1 per cent, while vegetables rose by 4.9 per cent over the same period. These increases contributed to the overall rise in consumer prices.

On a monthly basis, the index increased by 1.5 per cent in March 2026 compared to February 2026. This was mainly influenced by higher prices for fruit and vegetables.

The overall harmonized consumer price index is higher by an average of 1,5% in March 2026 compared to February 2026. This is mainly explained by the increase in consumer prices in this period in the COICOP groups and subgroups: vegetables (3,7%), fruits (1,5%), with a joint impact of these subgroups of 1,7 percent on the HICP."

Source: Express