"We want to significantly expand our presence in the food retail sector"

For nearly four decades, the Adam name has been synonymous with high-quality fruits and vegetables from near and far. Direct imports from the Mediterranean region—primarily from Turkey, Spain, and Italy—have been an integral part of Früchte Adam GmbH's product range for many years, explains "Pater Familias" Halil Adam, who now runs the company together with his three sons. At the new location in Cologne-Gremberghoven, the co-initiator of the ABA Köln Frische Centrum, which was established there, now aims to continue growing.

© Hugo Huijbers | FreshPlaza.com

A look inside the cold storage facility of Früchte Adam GmbH

The customer base of this well-established fruit trading company consists primarily of restaurateurs, independent supermarkets, and wholesale customers of all kinds. Adam: "Around 80 per cent of our customers are located outside Cologne. Our sales territory extends as far as Saarland, Giessen, Luxembourg, and even northeastern France. However, we also have many loyal customers at other wholesale markets, such as Frankfurt and Aachen. In the coming years, we have set ourselves the goal of also supplying food retail stores and further expanding our position in this segment."

© Hugo Huijbers | FreshPlaza.com

High-quality private labels continue to contribute to the success of the family-run business.

Uncertainty characterizes the business situation

Following the typically slower sales months of January and February, business usually picks up gradually again in March. According to Adams, the market situation has been "unseasonably" quiet in recent weeks. "Buyers are clearly unsettled, not least due to the geopolitical situation. Meanwhile, market fluctuations feel more pronounced: we see this, among other things, with tomatoes of Spanish origin, which are currently in very short supply and being offered at high prices. The cucumber market, on the other hand, has calmed down somewhat in recent weeks, thanks primarily to discounts."

© Hugo Huijbers | FreshPlaza.com

View of the modern sales floor of Früchte Adam GmbH

Own cultivation and product range expansion

Früchte Adam GmbH has the advantage of in-house production in the Turkish growing region of Antalya, Adam continues. "About 80 per cent of our cultivation capacity there is dedicated to vegetable production, primarily bell peppers and tomatoes. Seasonally, however, we also source fruit, such as grapes and sweet cherries, from our own farms." A significant portion of these products is ultimately marketed under the company's own brand, 'Früchte Adam.'

© Hugo Huijbers | FreshPlaza.com

The modern cold storage rooms at the new location are equipped with high-bay racking, among other features.

Thanks to the relocation, the family-owned company now has an expanded storage capacity featuring high-bay racking and modern cold storage rooms. "As a result, we are now also in a position to expand our product range in a targeted manner. First, we want to increase our stock levels of popular items such as arugula, radicchio, and grapes so that we can respond flexibly to peaks in demand. That is, after all, all part of our service offering," he concludes.

© Hugo Huijbers | FreshPlaza.com

Halil Adam (center) and some employees during FreshPlaza.de's visit to the wholesale market in March 2026. In total, Früchte Adam GmbH employs over 30 people.

This was the final part of a series of articles about the new fresh produce center in Cologne-Gremberghoven. Want to learn more about the fresh produce center? Read here our other interviews with the retailers:

https://www.freshplaza.com/europe/article/9826523/we-are-now-looking-to-the-future-with-renewed-confidence/ - Birkenheyer GmbH

https://www.freshplaza.com/europe/article/9824001/year-after-year-we-offer-more-cut-herbs-of-italian-origin/ - Kräuter Express

https://www.freshplaza.com/europe/article/9824820/following-last-year-s-lemon-snacks-mangosteen-and-jackfruit-are-now-clearly-all-the-rage/ - Zündorf & Zerres GmbH

https://www.freshplaza.com/europe/article/9827433/we-continue-to-see-many-synergies-at-the-new-location-as-well/ - GOWI GmbH

https://www.freshplaza.com/europe/article/9825308/quality-issues-with-avocados-are-now-a-thing-of-the-past/ - Axer Früchte GmbH

https://www.freshplaza.com/europe/article/9824006/delays-in-harvesting-could-potentially-further-exacerbate-the-situation-with-italian-early-potatoes/ - Potato Sion

https://www.freshplaza.com/europe/article/9825313/dutch-greenhouse-pak-choi-available-starting-in-week-11/ - FuSa Früchteexpress

For more information: © Hugo Huijbers | FreshPlaza.com

Halil Adam

Früchte Adam GmbH

Josef-Linden-Weg 6

51149 Cologne

Tel.: +49 (0) 221 93 705 90

[email protected]

www.fruechteadam.com