Ghanaian farm plans 3,000-ton tomato supply expansion

As part of measures to support tomato supply and avoid shortages, Maphlix Farms at Dawhenya in the Greater Accra Region plans to place 3,000 tons of tomatoes on the market by the end of the year. The move is expected to support supply levels, influence prices, and contribute to national food availability as efforts continue to reduce reliance on imports.

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Mr Eric Opoku, disclosed this during a working visit to the facility and noted the farm's level of investment and use of production systems. The visit formed part of the ministry's engagement with private sector operators to support productivity and strengthen the agricultural value chain.

Mr Opoku toured irrigation systems, nursery units, greenhouse installations, and open-field operations, referring to the facility as an example of large-scale production. He also noted the company's investment in improved tomato seed production, linking this to ongoing challenges in the sector, including yields and fruit quality.

"The brief we have received indicates that by the end of the year, the farm will produce about 3,000 tonnes, and with ongoing open-field activities, output is expected to increase further."

"Harvesting has already commenced at the facility, with produce being picked at three-day intervals to ensure a steady flow of fresh tomatoes onto the market," he revealed.

Mr Opoku stated that combining greenhouse and open-field systems would support year-round production, which is required to maintain supply and price stability across seasons.

Addressing concerns from traders regarding the quality and shelf life of locally produced tomatoes, the minister said the ministry is working with research institutions to develop climate-resilient seed varieties suited to local conditions.

He stated that there would be no shortage of tomatoes and advised the public to avoid panic buying.

Management of Maphlix Farms indicated plans to increase production and continue investing in farming technologies to meet domestic demand. The company is also assessing opportunities in processing and value addition to reduce post-harvest losses and expand revenue streams.

Maphlix Trust Ghana Limited operates in the agribusiness sector, with activities including cultivation, processing, and export of vegetables, grains, roots, and tubers. Its operations contribute to employment and the agricultural economy in Ghana.

Source: Ghanaian Times