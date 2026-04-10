"This week, we will exceed 1000 tons of Gariguette"

The French strawberry season is entering a key phase, with the first peak in Gariguette production and volumes of round strawberries picking up this week. After a late start to the season and a measured ramp-up in production, Emeline Vanespen - director of the producers' association Strawberries and Raspberries of France - takes stock of the strawberry season in France.

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A rapid shift from shortage to production peak

After a late start due to an unfavorable winter, the campaign was held back by cool temperatures and northerly winds, limiting the harvest. "We even ran out of produce last week for Easter. But the situation changed in week 15 with the arrival of warm weather. This week, we are going to exceed 1,000 tons of Gariguette. At the same time, production of round strawberries is picking up, with new areas such as the Dordogne and Sologne coming into production, while production in the southeast of France is at its peak."

Competitive pressure now measured

In week 13, the French campaign came up against its first difficulty. "The Spanish had a lot of problems at the start of the campaign, which had a direct impact on the quality and volume of their strawberries. Markets such as Germany and England, to which Spain normally sends its produce at that time of year, were not receptive. As a result, a large quantity of Spanish strawberries at very low prices - around 70 cents [0.8 USD] a tub - found their way to France, seriously disrupting the market. Even though the French origin is intended to stand out from the Spanish one, these price levels had an impact on the sales of French strawberries, whose volumes ended up being higher than expected," explains Emeline Vanespen.

However, there was less pressure around Easter. "This is a period when the market is very tight in Europe. As a result, sales of Spanish strawberries were much more evenly spread. And from now on, volumes should continue to fall."

Price differences for Gariguette to be monitored

At this stage of the season, the main point of vigilance concerns price differences for Gariguette strawberries. Between aggressive promotions at €2.50 [2.9 USD] and a bottom-of-shelf price close to €5 [5.8 USD], non-promotional sales remain limited. "It is essential to restore a certain balance to allow volumes to flow smoothly and guarantee good-quality merchandise."

With volumes set to continue rising over the coming weeks, the market's ability to absorb supply will be crucial. "The next three weeks are going to be crucial. We have put in place a major communications plan to support demand, but for consumption to keep pace, we also need to ensure that the prices charged in the stores enable us to maintain a good rotation of products on the shelves, and therefore good quality."

For more information:

Emeline Vanespen

AOPn Fraises Framboises de France

[email protected]