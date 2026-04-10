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EDEKA Regional

Retail giant brings together regionally distinct brands under one roof for the first time

Regional foods are finding a new home at EDEKA. Under the EDEKA Regional brand, EDEKA is bringing together products that come from familiar local sources and clearly highlight their region of origin. The products stand out thanks to short supply chains and close collaboration with regional producers and suppliers. In the future, the products' origin will be displayed in a central location: directly in the header. There, the so-called umbrella region—such as Echt Bayern, Echt Niedersachsen, or Echt Norddeutsch—shows at a glance where the product is from.

Clear, uniform labeling and a yellow hue that immediately catches the eye—inspired by the yellow of a German town sign—provide guidance. EDEKA Regional replaces several previously regionally distinct brands, such as "EDEKA Heimatliebe" and "Mein Land", and brings them together under one umbrella for the first time.

© Edeka

Umbrella brand makes origin more tangible
The transition spans the entire regional product range. The first fruit and vegetable items—such as pome fruit, lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, mushrooms, and asparagus—are already available in stores; berries, stone fruit, potatoes, onions, and squash will follow in the second half of the year.

Whether it's milk from a farm around the corner or potatoes and button mushrooms from the region, EDEKA Regional makes origin more tangible. The focus is on short transport routes, which help keep value creation within the respective region.

The first items under the new EDEKA Regional brand will be available in stores starting in April. The transition will take place gradually over the coming months.

For more information:
www.edeka.de

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