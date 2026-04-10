"Despite all predictions of a stop, the blood orange season continues”

A lot has been said about the adverse weather conditions that plagued the difficult winter of 2026. The destruction of 50 per cent of Sicily's citrus harvest has been an ongoing discussion, particularly on social media. Despite all the attention, regional and government institutions have not taken concrete action," says Giovanni Scavo, sales manager of Il Girasole Soc. Coop.

"To date, there has been no allocation of real economic resources to support individual farmers, cooperatives, or producer organizations (POs). Added to this already complex scenario is the delicate geopolitical situation, reflected daily in price increases in every area: processing, packaging, logistics, and so on."

© Il Girasole soc. coop.

"In such a problematic context, each operator in the supply chain, from growers to distributors, makes choices based on their own vision and experience. Thus, while many have announced the early end of the blood orange season, Il Girasole Soc. Coop.'s campaign continues against all odds. As I have said before, blood oranges, Tarocco oranges in particular, are extraordinary fruits. They are exceptional not only because they can withstand harsh winters but also because they flourish in milder spring climates, when their thirst-quenching and energizing properties are at their best."

© Il Girasole soc. coop.

"The limited quantities available make this year's flagship product a niche offering for true connoisseurs of the unique flavor of late varieties. We're talking about the Tarocco Meli and the Tarocco Sant'Alfio, which were recently included in the Arancia Rossa di Sicilia PGI specification and officially approved by the relevant ministry."

© Il Girasole soc. coop.

"Thanks to these varieties, we plan to have oranges available throughout April and into May," Scavo concludes. "Our oranges will be available in the traditional Donna Rosa and Felicia packaging, as well as in co-branded packaging with the Arancia Rossa di Sicilia IGP consortium. They will be sold in specialty shops and the main markets of Northern and Central Italy. This collaboration aims to further highlight the symbol of Sicily. The product has a new look, including identification labels for bulk products and baskets of four fruits designed for modern, practical consumption. We distribute our products through several important companies throughout Italy. You can find our products at Tigros stores in Piedmont and Lombardy and at Martinelli supermarkets in the provinces of Verona and Mantua."