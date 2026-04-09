Pakistan gains Russian market access for Punjab potatoes

Pakistan has secured market access for potato exports from Punjab to the Russian Federation, following approval by the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance, effective April 8, 2026, according to the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan.

The approval follows phytosanitary restrictions that had been in place since May 2025. At the initial stage, imports have been authorised from three exporters: M/s Chase International, M/s Zahid Kinnow Grinding & Waxing Plant, and M/s National Fruit.

Head of Pakistan Trade Mission in Moscow, Shabana Aziz, said additional companies are expected to be registered. "With the support of TDAP and PHDEC teams, virtual B2B meetings are being arranged to help Pakistani exporters fully avail this emerging opportunity," she said.

Pakistan is currently recording a potato crop estimated at around 12 million tons. The opening of the Russian market is expected to support the absorption of surplus stocks, stabilise domestic potato prices, and support farming communities, while contributing to export earnings.

The development follows coordination between the Ministry of National Food Security & Research, the Department of Plant Protection, TDAP, the Pakistan Horticulture Development & Export Company, and Pakistan's Trade Mission in Moscow. It also aligns with efforts by federal and provincial authorities to diversify export markets and strengthen bilateral trade with Russia.

Earlier in the year, the Punjab government requested support from the federal government to reduce freight charges for exports of potatoes and kinnow, including shipments routed through Iran, to address constraints faced by growers and exporters.

Minister for Agriculture, Punjab, Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, said the provincial government is addressing challenges faced by potato and kinnow growers. He added that measures are being implemented at different levels to support exports of both commodities.

Source: Business Recorder