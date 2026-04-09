EAEU countries introduce temporary duty-free imports for selected vegetables

The Eurasian Economic Commission has approved a temporary exemption from import customs duties on selected vegetables during the off-season. The measure applies to products intended for retail markets and will remain in force until June 30, 2026, with a separate deadline for tomatoes.
The decision covers specific import volumes by country:
- Potatoes are allowed duty-free imports of up to 100,000 tonnes in Kazakhstan and 50,000 tonnes in Kyrgyzstan;
- Onion imports are capped at 5,000 tonnes for Armenia and 100,000 tonnes for Kazakhstan;
- For cauliflower and broccoli, the limits are 600 tonnes for Belarus and 500 tonnes for Kyrgyzstan.
- White cabbage imports are permitted up to 35,000 tonnes in Kazakhstan.
- Carrots are limited to 30,000 tonnes in the same market.
- Cucumbers can be imported duty-free into Kyrgyzstan for up to 400 tonnes.
- Eggplant volumes are set at 200 tonnes each for Belarus and Kyrgyzstan and 6,600 tonnes for Russia.
- Sweet peppers are allowed up to 5,200 tonnes in Belarus, 2,000 tonnes in Kyrgyzstan, and 27,000 tonnes in Russia.
- In addition, a separate exemption applies to tomato imports into Kyrgyzstan, with a quota of up to 5,000 tonnes, valid until May 31, 2026.
According to EEC Minister for Trade Andrey Slepnev, seasonal price fluctuations in the vegetable market typically occur when domestic stocks deplete. He noted that the measure aims to increase supply on the internal market and improve the availability of vegetables. The decision will enter into force 10 calendar days after its official publication.
Source: eec.eaeunion.org