Morocco doubles sweet pepper exports to UK in 2025

Morocco has expanded its presence in the UK fresh vegetable market, doubling sweet pepper exports in 2025 and reaching a new bilateral record, according to EastFruit. The UK imported 8,100 tons of Moroccan sweet peppers, more than twice the 2024 volume. Since 2020, shipments have increased 35-fold, with an average annual growth rate of 104 per cent.

© EastFruit

The UK market remains import-driven, with the Netherlands and Spain accounting for 83 per cent of total volumes in 2025. Morocco's supply is concentrated in the November to April period, when winter demand is higher, and competition includes Spain, France, Germany, and Türkiye.

In 2025, exports from France, Germany, and Spain declined, while Morocco increased its share, supported by stable logistics and lower pricing. December recorded the highest monthly volume, with exports reaching 1,700 tons and Morocco's share of UK imports approaching 10 per cent.

© EastFruit

By the end of the year, Morocco's share of UK sweet pepper imports reached 3.6 per cent, compared to 1.7 per cent in 2024. The country moved ahead of France and approached Germany, ranking fourth among suppliers.

Morocco's growth in sweet peppers aligns with its position in the UK fresh produce market, where it is the leading supplier of blueberries and raspberries.

Source: EastFruit