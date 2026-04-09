"Challenging season marked by ongoing disruptions"

With the Italian vegetable season coming to an end, Vita Verde looks back on an eventful period. "We are entering the final months of the import season," explains Frits de Mooij of Vita Verde. "It was a challenging season with many obstacles, but we look back on it with satisfaction and confidence as we move into the final phase."

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According to De Mooij, this year's season was strongly influenced by extreme weather conditions across Europe. "Italy was no exception. It presented us with considerable challenges. Nevertheless, Italy once again proved itself to be a very strong exporting country, alongside Spain and Morocco. In my view, this is still sometimes underestimated."

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The challenges changed rapidly. "Every week brought new issues. In Puglia, for example, we experienced heavy rainfall, which disrupted the supply of broccoli and cauliflower. Shortly afterwards, the problem shifted to Sicily, where cherry and baby plum tomatoes became scarce. And just when you think everything is under control again, new bottlenecks emerge, for instance, with fennel from Salerno. Even carrots, which are normally a strong product for us, were affected this year."

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More understanding from the market

In addition to availability, quality also played an important role. "That was certainly a challenge this season. However, because the whole of Europe was facing similar issues, we also noticed greater market understanding. This underlines the importance of clear communication with customers. Being transparent about growing conditions and the challenges growers face helps to build mutual trust and maintain trade."

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"Thanks to strong relationships with growers, Vita Verde was able to serve its customer base well. Despite everything, we managed to supply our customers and even welcomed new ones. Prices were sometimes extreme, but we kept operations running, which is what matters most to us. In the end, that makes the difference."

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The company's broad sales structure proved advantageous in this respect. "Because we serve all segments, from wholesale to industry and catering wholesale, we can respond quickly. There is always a suitable destination for the product at the right time." Meanwhile, Vita Verde is cautiously looking ahead to the summer season. "We are gradually preparing for the arrival of summer products such as melons and grapes. The watermelons were planted some time ago and are expected to be ready by the end of June. The new potato crop is also starting to arrive, bringing new momentum for the coming period."

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© Vita VerdeFor more information:

Frits de Mooij

Vita Verde B.V.

Tel: +31 6 25166725

[email protected]

www.vita-verde.it