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Kyrgyzstan rejects 22 tonnes of potatoes from Kazakhstan over improper labelling

On April 7, 2026, 22 tonnes of potatoes from Kazakhstan were not allowed to enter through the Ak-Tilek phytosanitary control post. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry reported the incident.

During quarantine phytosanitary inspection, specialists from the Chuy-Bishkek Department of Plant Protection, Chemistry, and Quarantine found that the packaging lacked proper labeling.

According to the decision of the Eurasian Economic Commission Council, each package of quarantine-regulated products must include labeling specifying the product name, country of origin, and the exporting or re-exporting country.

Due to non-compliance with the unified quarantine and phytosanitary requirements of the Eurasian Economic Union, the shipment was returned to Kazakhstan.

Source: www.tazabek.kg

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