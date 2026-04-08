Morocco supplied 71.7% of Spain cucumber imports in 2025

Morocco accounted for nearly three-quarters of Spain's cucumber imports in 2025, as Spain increased purchases of the product, according to data from Hortoinfo.

Spain imported 25,440 tons of cucumbers in 2025, valued at €30.9 million (US$33.4 million). This represents an increase of more than 248 per cent in volume and over 340 per cent in value compared with 2016, based on Estacom data from Spain's tax agency and ICEX.

Morocco supplied 18,240 tons, representing 71.7 per cent of total imports. Shipments from Morocco increased by 215.6 per cent over the past decade.

In value terms, imports of Moroccan cucumbers reached €21.1 million (US$22.8 million), up about 313.7 per cent compared with 2016. The average import price was €1.16 per kg (US$1.25 per kg).

Germany ranked second, supplying 2,820 tons, or 11.1 per cent of total imports, valued at €4.29 million (US$4.64 million), with an average price of €1.52 per kg (US$1.64 per kg).

Portugal followed with 2,319 tons, accounting for 9.1 per cent of imports, valued at €2.49 million (US$2.69 million), with an average price of €1.07 per kg (US$1.16 per kg).

Source: The North Africa Post