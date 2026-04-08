Georgian orchard production set to reach 1.44 million kg in 2026

Kanda Agriculture, operating under the Harvest brand, plans to increase production in 2026, with total output expected at approximately 1.44 million kilograms, according to company representative Tamar Berulava.

Despite challenging weather conditions last year, the company exceeded its expected yield. In 2026, several varieties are entering full bearing. Expected volumes include around 100 tons of apricots, 200 tons of peaches, 240 tons of flat peaches, and approximately 850 tons of apples.

The company will also harvest cherries for the first time, with an expected volume of 43 tons. The cherries are based on Spanish varieties and are produced under a Spanish orchard model. Plums will also be harvested for the first time, with expected volumes of 30 tons, alongside pears and almonds.

A price increase of 3 to 5 per cent is expected in 2026, linked to labour shortages. The company has increased daily wages by 10 per cent compared with the previous year. Current staffing stands at 15 workers, while seasonal operations require 20 permanent workers and an additional 20 during harvest.

In terms of infrastructure, no new projects are planned for this year. The company will begin using a 600-ton cold storage facility in a test phase.

Source: Business Media