New Spanish company specializes in air freight of perishable goods between South America and Europe

Numerous multinational logistics firms have added perishables transport to their services. But how many companies are actually designed specifically for the air transit of perishables like fruit and vegetables, with the specialized handling and speed needed?

With over 20 years of experience developing and managing perishable cargo departments at top companies, Antonio García Saiz teamed up with a seasoned air cargo expert. Together, they built a team with strong international logistics expertise. They set up their own operations with offices in Madrid and Malaga, founding Volanti Cargo, which links South America and Europe, as well as Asia and the Middle East from Spain.

© VolantiCargoAntonio García, CEO and founder of Volanti Cargo.

"We are an air freight forwarder specializing in handling perishable cargo. Transporting perishable goods by air demands precise execution, constant thermal management, and flawless coordination with round-the-clock service. Our team is present at cargo terminals, continuously overseeing every step to ensure the cold chain remains intact," stated Antonio García, CEO and founder of Volanti Cargo.

"Large multinationals can't offer such a tailor-made service because of their size," García stated. "We are not just another company that works with perishables. We want to become the reliable logistics partner for the air transport of perishables," he added.

"Our mission is to ensure that every perishable shipment reaches its destination in pristine condition, adhering to strict time, temperature, and traceability standards, aided by real-time incident management. We operate directly, maintaining constant communication and tailored solutions for each client and product type," he said.

Volanti Cargo handles air exports of perishables from any location in Spain to destinations across Europe, America, Asia, and the Middle East, ensuring minimal transit times and ongoing thermal regulation. Likewise, it manages air imports of perishables from any origin, including customs clearance and refrigerated distribution to any location in Spain and Europe.

A key focus for the company is shipments from Latin America to Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, using Madrid as a strategic hub for perishables. Antonio García highlights, "We are specialists in triangular and cross-trade operations. Our offices in Madrid and Malaga enable us to provide a close, agile, and highly technical service." For instance, they have managed air cargo shipments of cherries from Argentina and Chile to Asia.

In the current challenging geopolitical climate, Antonio García emphasizes that "the company is constantly helping its clients to find new markets for their products and to keep them in circulation. Being a smaller company compared to large corporations, we have much lower fixed costs and can be more agile in finding solutions when, for example, wars cause certain connections to be closed."

"This project is possible thanks to years of work, our trusted team of managers and professionals, and long-standing clients who have invited me to this venture. We are ready to prove the quality of our service and confident it will surpass expectations," García stated.

© VolantiCargoFor more information:

Antonio García Saiz

Volanti Gargo

Mobile: +34 656 842 266

Email: [email protected]

www.volanticargo.com