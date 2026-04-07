Ukraine prepares for early potato and onion imports

Ukraine's vegetable market is entering an active phase in March 2026 with the start of early imports, mainly potatoes and onions from Turkey and Egypt. Domestic producers selling stored stocks are facing stronger competition, prompting adjustments in pricing and sales strategies.

Imported early vegetables are affecting both prices and assortment. Chains are offering stored domestic products alongside fresh imported batches, leading to more promotions and temporary alignment of quality on shelves.

Imports arrive via container and truck shipments through nearby ports and logistics hubs and are distributed through retail sorting centres to reduce losses. Domestic producers continue selling stored volumes, targeting wholesale and local stores.

Producers are focusing on quality control, grading, and packaging, while retailers coordinate import volumes with local supply to avoid oversupply and maintain margins. Clear labelling of origin, packing date, and quality class is increasingly important.

Logistics efficiency, cold storage availability, and timely customs clearance determine the share of imported produce reaching shelves in optimal condition. Phytosanitary procedures remain mandatory for imports from Turkey and Egypt.

Competition from imports is also driving investment in post-harvest handling and quality certification. Smaller farms rely on local channels or cooperatives, while larger operators use extended storage strategies.

Source: agronews.com