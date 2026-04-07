Euro Company advances sustainability strategy and Korys partnership

Euro Company, based in Godo di Russi (Ravenna, Italy), continues to develop its growth strategy with a focus on ethical supplier relationships, transparency, and environmental and social responsibility. The company's B Corp certification, obtained in 2019, and a minority investment by Korys, the family office of the Belgian Colruyt family, in late 2025, support this approach.

© Euro Company

The B Corp certification, awarded by B Lab, assesses governance, workers, communities, environment, and customers. It serves as a framework for continuous improvement, enabling the company to measure and manage its impact across supply chains. Euro Company maintains long-term relationships with producers through partnerships focused on quality, traceability, and local development.

© Euro Company

The company publishes a sustainability report outlining its environmental, social, and economic performance. The report provides an overview of results, targets, and areas for improvement across the supply chain and supports communication with stakeholders.

In the second half of 2025, Korys acquired a minority stake in Euro Company. The partnership is based on shared values and a common view on the role of business in the food sector.

© Euro Company

Euro Company operates internationally through two brands. Nut's Amore targets the conventional nuts segment with a focus on product quality and Italian food culture. Econoce represents the organic segment, with a focus on natural ingredients and supply chain practices aligned with sustainability.

© Euro Company

Marco Casadei, International Marketing Manager, commented: "Receiving B Corp certification in 2019 and developing strong synergies with a partner like Korys enables us to face the global challenges of the food sector with confidence and consistency. Nut's Amore and Econoce will continue to be our ambassadors on the foreign markets, emblems of Italian excellence and our commitment to healthier and more sustainable diets."

© Euro CompanyFor more information:

Veronika Wolf & Sofia Berselli

Euro Company

Tel: +39 338 647 1601 / +39 338 728 6158

Email: [email protected]/ [email protected]

www.eurocompany.it