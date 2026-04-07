Coopérative U signs partnership to expand into the Democratic Republic of Congo

Coopérative U has announced the signing of a commercial partnership with the Biso na Biso group (operating under the Kin Marché banner) to support its expansion into the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"This supply and brand licensing agreement marks a major step forward for Coopérative U's export business, as it establishes a presence in one of the world's most dynamic markets," the press release states. With a population of 110 million and strong demographic growth, the Democratic Republic of Congo represents a strategic growth driver for the cooperative's international development.

The Biso na Biso group, which operated 47 stores in 2023, now runs 79 and aims to reach 116 outlets by 2027. Its Kin Marché banner, primarily located in Kinshasa, has become a reference in proximity retail, with store formats ranging from 500 to 1,000 m².

Operationally, the two partners have chosen a "hybridisation" strategy. This approach relies on dual branding: the U logo will appear alongside the Kin Marché brand on storefronts, while stores will offer an expanded range of U private-label products, positioned around strong value for money.

The agreement also предусматриes a gradual rollout of the U retail concept within Biso na Biso stores. From 2026, three outlets in the capital will operate under the U Express banner, fully adopting Coopérative U's concept and expertise.

For more information:

Coopérative U

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