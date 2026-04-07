"The challenge is not just to produce more, but better, and to position ourselves in higher-value segments"

Cham B, founded in 2021 by Kai and Frédéric Barge, continues its expansion this year by adding king oyster mushrooms to its range. Ultimately, the company intends to continue diversifying its production while maintaining its high standards of quality through new investment.

© Cham B

King oyster mushrooms in response to growing market demand

After shiitake, oyster mushroom, and morel, Cham B has turned its attention to a new variety: king oyster mushrooms. In September 2025, the company launched a test production of king oyster mushroom substrates. "After incubation for around 40 days, the first harvests were released onto the market," explains Kai Barge. Although volumes are still limited, this trial phase has enabled us to refine our understanding of the market. "The quality of the products has been well received by customers, confirming the development potential of this variety." The launch is part of a strategy of innovation and a response to growing market demand. "We have seen growing interest from our clients - especially in the catering and specialist retail sectors - in more differentiated, high-added-value varieties of mushrooms. King oyster mushrooms, with their firm texture and taste similar to certain meat products, are the perfect answer to this trend." This new crop will also enable the company to 'reduce its dependence' on more traditional varieties.

"Diversification is an integral part of our development strategy"

Cham B intends to pursue this dynamic. "Diversification is an integral part of our development strategy," explains Kai Barge. Several avenues are already being explored. These include mushrooms with high added value, such as certain exotic or functional varieties, in line with new consumer expectations in terms of nutrition, gastronomy, and naturalness. "But our priority is still to master the production cycles perfectly before moving on to a larger scale. So we are moving forward gradually, combining test phases with market validation."

© Cham B Frédéric and Kai Barge

"An increasingly demanding and segmented mushroom market"

While the mushroom market remains dynamic overall, it is becoming increasingly demanding and segmented. "We are seeing stable or even slightly growing demand, driven by food trends (particularly plant-based products, short distribution channels and healthy eating), but also increased pressure on prices, especially for standard varieties," explains Kai Barge. At the same time, certain segments are doing well. "Differentiated, premium-quality products or those with a history of production - local, sustainable, controlled - continue to develop well." Against this backdrop, Cham B is adjusting its positioning. "The challenge is not just to produce more, but to produce better and position ourselves in higher-value segments."

© Cham B

Morel mushrooms: a campaign marked by weather hazards

The morel campaign is due to start in a few days' time. "The mycelium was sown in mid-November, followed by 2 hectares of cultivation in early December," explains Kai Barge. However, the season was disrupted by exceptional weather conditions. "From February onwards, the Charente region experienced continuous and heavy rainfall, causing flooding in the plots. At one point, we thought we would lose the whole year's production," explains Kai Barge. Unexpectedly, the situation changed for the better after the water receded at the end of February. "From mid-March onwards, the plots saw a dense growth of young morels." Despite this improvement, visibility is limited at this stage. "Morel production remains highly dependent on weather conditions, as this season has shown, so we remain cautious about the final volumes."

© Cham B

Introduction of controlled cultivation modules

Last year, Cham B launched its own substrate workshop to control the quality of its mushrooms from A to Z. Today, the company wants to go even further, in particular to adapt to increasingly unpredictable weather conditions. "This recent experience has reinforced our desire to move towards more controlled production systems." With this in mind, Cham B plans to invest in modernizing its infrastructure, in particular by installing controlled cultivation modules. "This equipment will make it possible to secure production against the vagaries of the weather, but also to guarantee consistent quality."

Already established on the French market, the company now wants to develop new partnerships with distributors, wholesalers, and food service operators across Europe.

For more information:

Kai Barge

Cham B

Lieu dit 'L'échalote

152 Rue Du Pic Vert

16130 Juillac-Le-Coq

Phone: +33 9 77924028

Mobile: +33 7 61615857

[email protected]

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