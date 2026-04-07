"My experiences at the wholesale market have shaped me into who I am today"

After more than three decades at the local wholesale market, the management of potato wholesaler Hurler has decided to cease stand sales and officially wind down operations as of April 1. Managing Director Markus Hurler thanks the numerous customers and business partners. "For my sons and me, the wholesale market was never just a workplace, but above all a home away from home," he emphasizes.

The main reason for closing the business was the lack of future prospects for the wholesale operation, says the longtime potato merchant. "My two sons, Michael and Tim, are in their early 30s and need prospects for their own future. Unfortunately, I don't see those prospects at the Stuttgart wholesale market," he says, citing, among other things, the lack of new and younger customers coming up through the ranks as well as the overall situation in the sector.

Fruit and vegetable sector in transition

Michael Hurler, who most recently managed the company's operations alongside his parents and younger brother, also looks back on the past years with gratitude. "Holding a position of responsibility in a fast-paced business environment at the age of just under 20 is certainly not easy. However, the time spent, the connections made, and the positive—as well as negative—experiences at the wholesale market have shaped me into who I am today. I want to and will remain in the diverse fruit industry, as I personally still see a lot of potential to achieve a great deal in this sector. Even though the fruit and vegetable trade is clearly undergoing change, we should still look ahead with optimism. In that regard, I remain eager to see what the future holds," he says when asked.



Tim and Michael Hurler during a visit to the wholesale market by FreshPlaza a few years ago.

A passion for potato trading

Gebrüder Hurler GmbH was founded in 1994 and initially focused on the distribution of Bavarian potatoes at the Stuttgart wholesale market. Over the years, both the product portfolio and the customer base were gradually expanded. For many years, the company had been an established trading partner of the Palatinate potato specialist Kartoffel Kuhn at the Stuttgart wholesale market. In addition, for some time, the company had been focusing on the procurement and marketing of Spanish vegetable products, primarily fruit and vegetables. Another recent product focus was garlic, which was sourced fresh seasonally from the Palatinate.

For more information:

Michael Hurler

Mail: [email protected]