Spanish onions are increasingly popular in Morocco because of their low prices

Onions from Spain are now among the top choices in many Moroccan markets, mainly due to their lower price. Domestic onions cost about 18 dirhams (around 1.67 euros) per kilogram, while imported ones range from 8 to 10 dirhams, making them more appealing to buyers. However, some people believe their quality is lower because of the longer travel time.

This situation is mainly caused by seasonal factors. The end of the "karkoub" onion season, a highly prized local variety, has significantly reduced supply. "This shortage is temporary. We will need to wait until summer for supplies to normalize," says Abdelkassem, a trader at the Agadir market.

Imported onions from Spain are available in various types, including white, copper, and red. However, some sellers note that their flavor may vary and that their quality can be affected by refrigeration during transport.

Nonetheless, the economic aspect plays a more significant role in purchasing choices. Consumers in markets compare prices and often choose the cheapest option, even if it means sacrificing some quality.

Source: LaRazon.es