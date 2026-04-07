"Strong mushroom sales driven by early Easter and colder weather"

"It is noticeably busier this year in mushroom sales ahead of Easter," notes Michel Lesage of Lesage Champignons. "Whereas Easter in the Netherlands is more of a family celebration, in Belgium it remains largely a children's celebration centred on chocolate and eggs. There is always a slight increase, but we usually see people cooking mushrooms more at Christmas, which is our real peak period. This year, however, Easter is following that trend."

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The reason, Michel says, likely lies in the timing of Easter this year. "Usually, Easter falls in the middle of the school holidays. People then go out or travel for a week, but now it falls on the weekend before the holidays," says the grower-trader from Harelbeke, Flanders. "As a result, we are seeing more activity. The weather also plays a role. It is currently cold and rainy. If it were ten degrees warmer and sunny, people would be more inclined to eat outside or choose asparagus, but the current conditions are likely encouraging people to cook with mushrooms instead. Normally, we do not need to make extra effort around Easter to meet demand, but this year is clearly busier than expected."

"This applies across the range. Whether it is white or chestnut mushrooms, or other varieties such as shiitake and oyster mushrooms, demand is noticeably higher. We are also seeing growing popularity for pre-cut products. Volumes increase every year, and we also see this around holidays, mainly in relation to overall demand. People are not necessarily buying more pre-cut products specifically because it is Easter, but it aligns with the general increase in consumption."

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Need to get rid of stigma of 'winter product'

Incidentally, Michel expects activity to drop off quickly after Easter. "It is busier now, but next week will likely be quieter, as many people will be on holiday, followed by the summer season. Our peak season traditionally runs from September until after Easter. Mushrooms have long been seen as a winter vegetable rather than a summer one. This is not necessarily negative, as it allows us to reduce production slightly and for everyone to take holidays. We remain operational seven days a week, but these periods are also useful for evaluating processes and making adjustments where needed."

Still, Michel wants to change the 'winter product' perception of mushrooms through his consumer brand André Champignons. "You should not think of it that way," he says with a smile when asked whether mushrooms are a typical winter vegetable. "Many people see them like that, but mushrooms are just as suitable in summer. That is why we actively use social media in summer to inspire people to use them in summer dishes, such as salads and barbecue dishes. The product is available year-round, so it is a missed opportunity that demand is lower in summer."

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Emely Vanneste and Michel Lesage

"Through André Champignons, we aim to show consumers how mushrooms are grown and to create a connection with the product, so they are encouraged to use it in summer dishes as well. This approach is working. Some of our posts receive hundreds of thousands of views and generate strong engagement. People ask questions, share ideas, and discover new ways to use mushrooms. This allows us to maintain engagement and inspire consumers even during quieter periods such as summer."

AI tool for consistent product

At the same time, Lesage Champignons continues to focus on innovation and automation. "One of the key developments we are working on is the use of AI cameras to monitor the entire cultivation process. Multiple cameras are installed in each growing area, capturing images of the crop every few minutes. These images are continuously compared, enabling the system to closely track how the mushrooms are developing. Based on this analysis, it assesses whether cultivation is progressing as intended. Deviations are identified much faster than with the human eye, after which the system provides concrete recommendations for adjustments, such as climate, humidity, and other growing conditions."

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In addition, the technology enables improved harvest forecasting. "By combining current images with historical data, the system can estimate expected volumes, including quality and size. This allows us to better align production with market demand. In this way, AI acts as a digital assistant. It supports the grower with insights and recommendations, but does not replace them. Final decisions remain in human hands. The aim is to make cultivation more consistent and reduce variability, allowing us to produce with greater predictability. The technology will be rolled out within the company this summer."

For more information:

Michel Lesage

Lesage Champignons

Kervijnstraat 79

8531 Harelbeke (Bavikhove), Belgium

Tel: +32 (0) 56 71 22 88

[email protected]

www.lesagechampignons.be