Europlant expands potato varieties across European markets

Europlant once again demonstrates its innovative strength by consistently translating advanced breeding results into tangible market success. This is based on close collaboration across the entire Europlant Group, which enables the successful market launch of varieties in numerous countries.

The cooperation between Europlant Germany in breeding and Europlant France and Spain in development and marketing is a particularly clear example of this principle. The results are varieties that combine agronomic robustness with high market acceptance. Several recent examples illustrate how successfully this strategy is being implemented in practice.

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Corinna & Monique - two varieties with strong market performance

Corinna is gaining increasing importance in the European ware potato market. A key milestone is the usage among main supermarket chains across Europe, confirming the variety's potential for large-scale retail programs.

Development and market launch are carried out in coordination within the international network within the company structure. "The close cooperation between our teams in France and Spain with Germany allows us to develop and position varieties in a highly coordinated way across different markets and national borders," explains Léa Roussineau from Europlant France, responsible for marketing and development.

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Monique is also in a dynamic phase of development and has reached a significant commercial position with 'chair ferme' listings across French supermarket chains some while ago. Its excellent washability even after long storage makes it particularly attractive. For packers and retailers, this means consistent taste and visual quality at the point of sale, coupled with reliable performance in the field.

Jelly - the benchmark for robust dual-purpose performance

Jelly continues to confirm its position as a highly robust dual-purpose variety that delivers reliable performance in both the fresh market and in processing. One of its key strengths is its excellent tolerance to drought and hot temperatures, which enables growers to achieve stable yields even during increasingly dry and unpredictable growing seasons.

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In the context of climate variability, rising production risks and costs, as well as water limitations in many European growing regions, Jelly provides an important level of production security. Its resilience in dry conditions, combined with its ability to serve both fresh and processing markets, offers valuable commercial flexibility to growers and packers, reducing dependence on a single outlet while maintaining consistent quality standards.

Vindika - dual nematode resistance meets market demand

After the official testing process, the potato variety Vindika is now also listed as a 'chair ferme' variety in the French food retail sector. It is increasingly establishing itself as a high-quality benchmark for structured trading programmes and long-term partnerships.

Vindika offers a significant agronomic advantage thanks to its dual nematode resistance. The combination of excellent culinary quality and resistance will supply added value to all partners of the potato chain. This trait ensures greater production reliability, improves crop rotation options, and reduces risks in potato cultivation.

© EuroplantFor more information:

Dagmar Stenger

Europlant

Tel: +49 (0) 4131 7480507

Email: [email protected]

www.europlant.biz