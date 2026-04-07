PGI blood oranges on the market for a few more weeks

"Although the 'hurricane' in January damaged a lot of the production, our farmers gave their best, selecting the best oranges for consumers all over Europe. And big retail chains understood the situation and responded in the best way possible," reports Gerardo Diana, President of the Consortium for the Protection of PGI Sicilian Blood Oranges.

"I would like to thank the farmers and all collaborators. We have shown that our system is resilient even in the face of extreme weather events. The production we have saved is of high quality and will be available for a few more weeks. The low temperatures of the past few days have been favouring consumption."

On Wednesday, 22 April, at Macfrut, the Consortium will organise a conference on the topics of climate change and innovation whilst respecting tradition.

The new specifications have been published recently. Diana points out that "The changes allow us to respect tradition, but they also project us towards a more modern citrus fruit cultivation. I am particularly proud of the large and lively participation in the preparatory meetings, during which very interesting and constructive ideas emerged."

Changes to the specifications

The most important changes introduced in the new regulations for Arancia Rossa di Sicilia PGI - published in Official Gazette no. 72 - feature the inclusion of all new cultivars of the Tarocco, Moro and Sanguinello varieties, an increase in density to 1111 plants per hectare, the introduction of mechanised pruning techniques, the recognition of new rootstocks, and the increase in the maximum permitted production to 450 quintals (=45 tons) per hectare.

© Cristiano Riciputi | FreshPlaza.comGerardo Diana

"This new specification is the result of work strongly shared by the members of the consortium. We wanted to look ahead by equipping ourselves with a modern tool capable of responding to the current challenges posed by the changing climate and evolving markets, and we are proud to offer our producers and consumers a greater guarantee of quality and authenticity, while respecting tradition and looking towards innovation."

All the new cultivars of the Tarocco, Moro, and Sanguinello varieties, which have been identified and selected over the last 30 years, have been included, allowing the marketing period to be extended and guaranteeing high-quality standards for several months. The specification, which dated back to the late 1990s, had never been updated with regard to the varieties: now, thanks to the synergy between the Agriculture, Food and Environment Department of the University of Catania, the CREA - OFA of Acireale and the producers, clones with innovative characteristics in terms of ripening time, pigmentation, maintenance of the fruit on the plant and a longer shelf life are being promoted.

The production area, i.e. eastern Sicily (32 municipalities in three provinces), has been detailed in order to give prominence to the soil and weather conditions, which are ideal for the biosynthesis of anthocyanins, natural pigments responsible for the typical red colour of blood oranges, determine the beneficial properties of Arancia Rossa di Sicilia IGP and uniquely identify Arancia Rossa di Sicilia IGP from other similar fruits.

The specification addresses the most topical issues: from intensive plant management, with an increase in plant density up to 1111 plants per hectare and the introduction of mechanised pruning techniques, to the recognition of new rootstocks, and an increase in the maximum permitted production of up to 450 quintals per hectare. All this to ensure sustainability, competitiveness, and high quality, and to avoid fraud in an increasingly dynamic and consumer-oriented market.

Packaging has also been adapted to the needs of modern marketing, while maintaining the guarantees of protection for the mark and consumers. Finally, the document has been rewritten in modern, clear, and accessible language, testifying to the desire to open up to the future without disregarding the roots of the association.

For more information

Gerardo Diana

Protection Consortium

Red Orange of Sicily PGI

Via Passo del Fico S.P. 70/I C/da Jungetto,

C/o MAAS Body B Catania

+39 095 507681

[email protected]

www.tutelaaranciarossa.it