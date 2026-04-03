Preview of Kivits Ridderkerk 2 cold store

With a little imagination, you could easily call Rob van Opzeeland 'Rob the Builder'. The Kivits Logistics Group now comprises some 15 logistics companies. The latest cold store, 'Ridderkerk 2', will be fully completed next month. The building stands on an area of 4.5 hectares and has 34,000 m² of floor space, including a 9,000 m² packaging floor. Together with investor WDP and builder Willy Naessens, construction partners were given a preview at the 'almost completed building'.

© Izak Heijboer | FreshPlaza.com

Here is still an artist's impression, but construction is progressing fast

At the event, Van Opzeeland explained the development of the cold store, which will integrate some of the activities of Rotterdam Fruit Wharf and Kivits Goes Handling, and focus on added-value activities such as ripening, packing, and repacking fruit. Because the Merwehaven location will eventually close, the Kivits Logistics Group had to look for another site, and Dutch Fresh Port, as a logistics fresh produce cluster near the ports, quickly came into view.

According to Rob, the strong growth experienced by Kivits Logistics Group is due to its ability to support the entire chain from grower or exporter through to supermarket delivery, from A to Z. "Vegetables, and especially fruit, are an important segment for us, of which we handle just under 1,000 reefer containers per week. We can offer that entire chain with our own companies and equipment. This includes receiving ships, national and international transport, customs clearance, cooling, and ripening, but we are also active in packing and repacking on a large scale. For instance, we have no fewer than 19 citrus net lines within our group. Everything is under our own control and direction."

© Izak Heijboer | FreshPlaza.com

Rob van Opzeeland

The construction of the new cold store progressed at a rapid pace. "The first pile went into the ground on 1 April 2025, the first column was erected at the beginning of July, and the first phase of the new building was delivered on 19 December." According to Rob, this speed was only possible by involving stakeholders in the building plan from the outset. "An integrated building plan creates a sense of ownership to bring the project to a successful conclusion, on schedule and within budget. We have now completed multiple construction projects, so it helps that we speak each other's language."

Jeroen de Bonth of Willy Naessens, Nederland, confirmed this. "The transparency with which Kivits operates is not common in our sector. You do not often have a client who shares their budget, with all parties fully collaborating, but that forms the basis of this success, because everyone feels ownership. Rob tells us what the building can cost, because he knows what rent he can charge customers per pallet in order to create a viable business case. That will still be a challenge, but by working with an integrated design, one team, and one construction drawing, you achieve a cost-efficient design."

© Izak Heijboer | FreshPlaza.com

Rob van Opzeeland (Kivits Logistics Group), Marc Paauw (Paauw Industrial Refrigeration Solutions), Paul Pallandt, and Gerard van Beest (both Roma Nederland)

As a differentiator, Rob noted that Kivits Logistics Group is a family business, while competitors of this scale are increasingly private equity-backed or multinational companies. "With us, the focus is not on shareholder value or short-term results, but on long-term cooperation with customers. At the same time, the sector faces social pressure, including discussions around labour conditions and migrant workers, but we still have growth ambitions. For example, we aim to build the coolest, greenest, stacked distribution centre in the coming years. I do not yet know where or when, but it will happen. Broad Social Prosperity is the theme to which Kivits links everything."

Business Development Manager Mark Wilderom of WDP said he was pleased to support this development. The logistics property specialist now owns 8.5 million m² of warehouses across 330 locations. WDP's investment budget is €60 million. Kivits is leasing the new location for a period of 20 years and is also making substantial investments in the site itself.

Attendees were then given a tour of phase 1, the cold store already in operation, and phase 2, which is currently being finalised. The building partners also spoke at the event. Pieter Oskam of Bogaerds Architects explained that a dock was not originally permitted on the connecting road, but an exception was granted in exchange for a larger green area and a distinctive façade feature.

© Izak Heijboer | FreshPlaza.com

Phase 1 already in full use

Paul Pallandt of Roma Nederland explained the installation of 35,099 m² of refrigeration and ripening cell panels and 31 doors in the new building, while Paauw Industrial Refrigeration Solutions provided ammonia-based cooling for the 35 refrigeration cells, as well as the shipping and repackaging area, with a total cooling capacity of 2.2 MW.

Brother Tjerk van Opzeeland of Den Doorn Totaalinstallateurs outlined the installation work involved in the cold store, including 45,000 m of high-voltage cable, 40,000 m of low-voltage and data cable, and 1,840 lighting fixtures. DAS Bouwsystemen completed the office interiors, including 2,500 m² of partition walls, 3,000 m² of suspended ceilings, and 2,100 m² of floor finishing.

The tight construction schedule was highlighted by the fact that the PVC flooring in the presentation area was completed just one hour before the event began. Within a month, this will apply to the entire cold store, and the first oranges and bananas will begin moving through the new facility.

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For more information:

Rob van Opzeeland

Kivits Logistics Group B.V.

[email protected]

www.kivitslogisticsgroup.com

© Izak Heijboer | FreshPlaza.comJeroen de Bonth

Willy Naessens Nederland BV

[email protected]

www.willynaessens.nl