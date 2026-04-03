Sainsbury’s signs five-year contracts with 62 UK berry farms

Sainsbury's has expanded its long-term partnership model to 62 British berry farms, signing five new five-year contracts with Angus Soft Fruit, Chambers, Soft Fruits Direct, J.O. Sims, and Dyson Farming.

By 2027, more than 2,500 British farms are expected to be covered by long-term contracts, representing over £5 billion in investment and 3.1 million tonnes of homegrown fresh food. The model includes products such as milk, carrots, mushrooms, and chicken, with the aim of supporting supply continuity under rising costs, climate pressures, and global instability.

© J Sainsbury plc

Soft fruit production has traditionally relied on short-term agreements. The new contracts are intended to provide growers with more predictable planning conditions, including for sustainability and production decisions, while maintaining the supply of British berries.

Defra research indicates that 33% of farmers feel positive about their future, reflecting ongoing pressure within the sector. The long-term contract model is positioned to address these conditions through structured agreements and planning.

Sainsbury's introduced long-term agreements in 2007, initially in the dairy sector, in response to volatility linked to labour and energy costs. The model includes pricing linked to production costs such as fuel, feed, and fertiliser.

Since then, the approach has expanded to other categories, including eggs and chicken. It has also supported developments in areas such as mushroom production and beef supply chains.

The latest agreements extend the model further within fresh produce, increasing the number of farms under contract and broadening coverage within the UK supply chain.

For more information:

J Sainsbury plc

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7695 6000

Email: [email protected]

www.corporate.sainsburys.co.uk