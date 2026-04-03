Russia becomes largest importer of Dutch plums in January

Russia became the largest importer of plums from the Netherlands in January, according to Eurostat data. Imports totalled €895,700 in January, increasing sixfold compared to December, when purchases stood at €153,100.
This growth moved Russia from third to first place among the leading buyers of Dutch plums. The country accounted for 48.7% of total plum exports from the Netherlands during the period. Other major importers included Norway with a 20.9% share and the United Kingdom with 19.1%.
Source: finance.mail.ru