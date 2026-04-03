Malta stone fruit output declines due to pest control shortages

Production of peaches and other stone fruit in Malta is declining, according to Malcolm Borg of Għaqda Bdiewa Attivi.

He said Malta's summer-harvested stone fruit is known for its taste and quality, but output has decreased in recent years. Production stood at 382 tons in 2014 and fell to 217 tons in 2023.

"From observation, production has continued to decline since then," he added, estimating that output is dropping by around 18,000 kilos each year.

Borg identified limited access to pesticides as a key factor affecting production. He said pests are impacting both trees and fruit.

"This lack of availability has meant that certain pests – especially the Mediterranean fruit fly – have wreaked havoc on these crops, leaving farmers with no option but to uproot trees," he said.

He also noted that the bambinella, the Maltese June pear, along with other pear varieties, is experiencing declining production.

According to Borg, access to plant protection products is constrained by the small size of the Maltese market.

"Chemical manufacturers and importers find it difficult to justify, financially, the hassle of registering and importing new products for Malta."

Questions have been sent to the Ministry of Agriculture regarding awareness of the issue and possible actions.

Source: Times of Malta