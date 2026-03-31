Spanish kiwi cultivation expands with new orchard investment

An agri investment firm has expanded its kiwi project in northern Spain through the acquisition of two orchards, adding 32 hectares of productive land to its existing portfolio.

The orchards will be integrated with 100 hectares of greenfield land acquired previously in the same region. Development work on the original land includes trellising, irrigation systems, anti-frost measures, and other infrastructure ahead of planting.

According to the firm, the newly acquired orchards include established irrigation systems, existing infrastructure, and access to distribution networks. "The orchards stand out for their attractive combination of moderate additional CAPEX needs and strong existing fundamentals," the company stated.

Kiwi cultivation in northern Spain has been established for more than 40 years, with production concentrated in Galicia, Asturias, the Basque Country, Navarre, and Cantabria. Galicia leads national output, followed by Asturias.

Production in Asturias reached 3,823 tons and in Galicia 18,000 tons in 2022, with total Spanish output at 26,900 tons in 2023. Domestic production remains below consumption levels, with Spain consuming around 130,000 tons annually.

Green kiwi remains the dominant variety, although production is affected by climate requirements, including the need for 700 to 800 chill hours. This has led to increased interest in gold varieties and the use of production technologies.

The planted area in Spain increased by 10 per cent in 2025, reflecting ongoing sector expansion. Investment activity is also supported by developments in traceability, cold chain systems, and production methods.

Industry participants indicate that production growth will depend on adaptation to climate conditions, adoption of new varieties, and alignment with market demand.

Source: Agriculture Investment Marketplace