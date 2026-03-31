Ukraine storage sector shifts to energy efficiency as power costs rise

Rising electricity tariffs and an unstable power supply are increasing the focus on energy efficiency in vegetable storage operations in Ukraine, according to industry feedback shared at the "Profitable Agribusiness 2026: Strategies. Innovations. Investments" conference.

Andriy Marushchak said energy use is now a primary factor in equipment selection, as power costs directly affect production expenses and operational continuity. "Today, energy efficiency is no longer just about costs – it is about whether you will be able to operate at all. For those who own vegetable storage facilities, energy consumption directly affects the cost of production. Farmers pay for electricity every year."

He noted that storage infrastructure typically operates over a 25 to 30-year period, making long-term energy performance a key consideration. "That is why, under current conditions, energy efficiency must come first when purchasing equipment, and even earlier – at the stage of assessing whether such an investment makes sense in the first place."

According to Marushchak, lower-cost equipment with higher energy consumption can result in higher operating costs over time. Experience from more than 200 projects in Ukraine and 150 internationally indicates that facilities equipped with energy-efficient systems maintain long-term performance. "As of today, both in Ukraine and abroad, we have projects that have been operating for more than 20 years."

The role of renewable energy is also under review. Solar installations are being adopted in some cases, supported by financing programs, but their effectiveness varies depending on crop type and storage cycles.

Vegetable storage demand is concentrated between late September and May, when solar generation is limited. This reduces the potential contribution of solar energy for these operations. In contrast, berry production aligns more closely with peak solar output between June and September. "So solar panels are not a universal remedy, but as a mandatory attribute of a berry farm, I believe they should definitely be there."

The current operating environment is increasing the importance of energy efficiency in maintaining storage performance, product quality, and cost control in Ukraine's vegetable sector.

Source: EastFruit