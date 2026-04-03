Tanzanian avocado exports grow as trade regulation improves

Avocado growers in Rungwe District, Mbeya Region, report improved trading conditions following government measures to regulate and formalize the avocado supply chain.

According to farmer Frank Mwankenja, the registration of buyers and agents has reduced theft and irregular trading practices. He said farmers are now able to sell to registered traders, improving transparency in transactions.

The Grain and Mixed Crops Regulatory Authority (COPRA) is overseeing the registration of buyers and intermediaries to improve accountability and protect both farmers and traders.

Tanzania's avocado sector has expanded in recent years, with production estimated at around 190,000 tons annually. Output has increased by approximately 20 to 30 per cent per year over the past five years. The country ranks as the third largest avocado producer in Africa after South Africa and Kenya, and is among the top 20 globally.

Export volumes have also increased. Shipments rose from about 17,700 tons (US$51 million) in 2021/22 to nearly 26,800 tons (US$77.3 million) in 2022/23, reaching 31,950 tons in 2023/24. For the 2025/26 season, exports are projected to exceed 35,000 tons, supported by demand in Europe and India.

Rungwe District, along with Kyela and parts of Njombe, is a key production area, particularly for Hass avocados. The region's growing conditions at elevations between 400 and 2,500 metres support production.

Avocado farming has become a primary income source for many smallholder growers in the region. Economic assessments indicate positive returns for producers supplying export markets.

The sector continues to face operational constraints. Post-harvest losses linked to handling and storage remain a factor for smallholder producers. Compliance with international standards, including GlobalGAP, is required for access to export markets in Europe, India, and the Middle East.

National avocado guidelines introduced in 2026 aim to standardize production and support market access.

Producers indicate that continued policy support, improvements in quality management, and stronger market linkages are required to maintain sector development.

Source: IPPmedia